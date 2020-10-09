Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 695,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.