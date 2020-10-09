Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $516,000 Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

NYSE:PNC opened at $116.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

