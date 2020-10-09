Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,194,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after acquiring an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,564,000 after buying an additional 3,934,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 3,305,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 350,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

In related news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.