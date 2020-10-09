Fulton Bank N. A. Takes $242,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 19.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 43.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL stock opened at $340.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.36. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.