Fulton Bank N. A. Has $316,000 Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,946,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,340,000 after purchasing an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,789,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CDW by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Raymond James upgraded CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

