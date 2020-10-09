Gradient Investments LLC Takes $29,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.