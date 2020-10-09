Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

