Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 103,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.