SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

