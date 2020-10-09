Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

XHE opened at $101.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $102.19.

