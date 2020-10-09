Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $253,000 in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of FDG opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $70.28.

