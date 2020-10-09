QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 242,321 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,042 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.