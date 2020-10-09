Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 503.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $973,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

