Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,485.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,010.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,534.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,419.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

