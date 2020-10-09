Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $274,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,811,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,486,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $181.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

