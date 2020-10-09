Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 36,033.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.7% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 108,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

