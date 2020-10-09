Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 498.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $6.65 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

