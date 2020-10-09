Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 327 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

