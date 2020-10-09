Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 42,442 ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 410,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 159,146 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

SPXU stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.