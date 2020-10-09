Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 268 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,408,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 64,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

SOXX opened at $319.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.87. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $324.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

