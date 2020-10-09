Cypress Capital Group Takes $423,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock worth $3,871,790. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

