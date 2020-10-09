Cypress Capital Group Acquires 59 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Waters were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Waters by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

NYSE WAT opened at $201.19 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.