Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,006 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $14,906,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

