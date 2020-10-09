Cypress Capital Group Buys New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,012.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $970.27 and a 200-day moving average of $830.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,024.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

