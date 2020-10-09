Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Fastenal stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

