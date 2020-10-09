Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

