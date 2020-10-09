Cypress Capital Group Acquires 601 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

