Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $232.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $249.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.17.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

