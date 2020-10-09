Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 72.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $49.44 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

