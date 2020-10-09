Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 1,349 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $393.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $407.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.