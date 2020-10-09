Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.