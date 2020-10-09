Cypress Capital Group Sells 106 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 30.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,837,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $234.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day moving average is $168.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.03.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

