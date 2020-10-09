Cypress Capital Group Purchases 2,338 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 111.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 825,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 434,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Argus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $45.05 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $73.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

