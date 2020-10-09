Cypress Capital Group Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

