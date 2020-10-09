Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 291.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 79.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $67.84 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 178.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

