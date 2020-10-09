Cypress Capital Group Buys 1,788 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

