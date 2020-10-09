Cypress Capital Group Has $584,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

