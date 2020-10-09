Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 682.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of Brinker International worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

EAT opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

