Old Port Advisors Sells 3,953 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $11.85 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

