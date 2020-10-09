7,515 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,451 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.