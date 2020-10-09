Old Port Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of -0.02.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.