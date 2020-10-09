Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 4,330 ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. ITT’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

