Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $277,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

