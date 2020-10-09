Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $277,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.