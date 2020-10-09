Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 121.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 608,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 334,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

