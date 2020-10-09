Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys Shares of 3,400 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

