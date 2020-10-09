Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 1,712,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

