Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 1,712,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cypress Capital Group Has $584,000 Position in CSX Co.
Cypress Capital Group Has $584,000 Position in CSX Co.
Brinker International, Inc. Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Brinker International, Inc. Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Old Port Advisors Sells 3,953 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Old Port Advisors Sells 3,953 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
7,515 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Purchased by Old Port Advisors
7,515 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Purchased by Old Port Advisors
Old Port Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group
Old Port Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Position in California Water Service Group
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 4,330 ITT Inc
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 4,330 ITT Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report