Trust Co. of Oklahoma Invests $458,000 in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $40.38 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

