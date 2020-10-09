Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.