Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 1,150 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $484.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $838.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.58.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $596.73 per share, for a total transaction of $102,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,053 shares of company stock worth $584,912. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

