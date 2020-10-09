9,000 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

